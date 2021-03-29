LAVONIA - Travis Lanier Moon, 76, Lavonia, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Franklin County, he was born January 3, 1945, the son of the late Charles and Eva Nell (Franks) Moon. He was a graduate of Lavonia High School and Clemson University. He was a retired educator, having served Franklin County children as a teacher, head football coach, and county school superintendent. Before retiring, he served as an elementary school principal in Banks County for several years. He was a past member of the Lavonia Lions Club and the Lavonia Jaycees. Mr. Moon was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, where he has served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir member.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Isbell Moon; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Stacia Moon; daughter and son-in-law, Charity and Vance Henry; grandchildren, Kirby Moon, Connor Irvin, Ally Rose Moon, Alexandria Henry, Eli Henry and Riley Moon; brother and sister-in-law, Louie and Diane Moon; sister and brother-in-law, Vernelle and Jerry Stratton; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Revs. Doug Goss and John Mark Cooling and Jeff Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are reminded to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and all public health guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Travis’ memory to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).
To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com. Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.
