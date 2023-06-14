Travis Lee Adams, cherished and loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, just five days shy of his 48th birthday.
Born in Athens, he was a son of Douglas Lee Adams and Lynn Moore Puckett (Billy). Travis was a lifelong resident of Madison County and a graduate of Madison County High School.
He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for fishing and participated in numerous bass fishing tournaments. He was also involved with the game fowl community and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Travis was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Sara Adams; and his maternal grandparents, Bob and Doris Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia Davis Adams; son, Levi Adams; sister, Amanda Adams; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In