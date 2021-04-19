brown

COMMERCE - Travis Ray Brown, 54, Commerce, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.

Born in Royston, he was the son of the late Henry Brown and Linda Bray Brown. He was an avid fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Joann Brown; two children, Melinda Poe and Brandon Brown; two siblings, Terry Brown and Nancy Bridges; and his beloved granddaughter, Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.

Lord and Stephens, East is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

