JEFFERSON - Travis Ray Kurtz, 38, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, unexpectedly from an unrealized heart problem.
Travis was born in Iowa on February 7, 1982. He accepted Christ at the age of eight and has been actively involved in church and ministry throughout his entire life. Most recently he served as the Executive Pastor of TrueLife Church in Homer. He was passionate about serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Travis was blessed to be happily married to the love of his life for the last 16 years. Together they have 4 beautiful children. He has resided in Jefferson for the last several years and was loved by many.
Travis attended Liberty University, where he earned his MBA and currently worked at Mansfield Energy Corporation. Travis was a fun-loving, simple guy with a big heart.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service: Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grove Level Church, 1702 Grove Level Rd., Maysville. The celebration will be outside with plenty of space for social distancing. Dress casually in Travis’s honor. We will have chairs but you are more than welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket. If you are unable to come we are planning to be live on the TrueLife Church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at South State Bank for his children (made payable to Regina Kurtz).
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of the arrangements.
