BRASELTON - Trevor Lee Duboise, 29, Braselton, entered rest Sunday, November 13, 2022.

Mr. Duboise was born in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Teddy Lee Duboise (Pam) of Midland and Karen Fleming Russell (Kyle) of Braselton. Mr. Duboise was a welder with Continental Carbon.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include two sons, Tucker Lee Duboise and Trevor Luke Duboise; two sisters, Kayla Marie Clary and Kristen Leigh Duboise and grandparents, Gerald and Marie Fleming.

Funeral service: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Delmer Duboise officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Christmas gifts may be brought for Trevor’s two sons, Tucker (6) and Trevor (2).

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

