APPLING - Trevor Loyal Price, 71, Appling, died on Sunday, September 5, 2021.
Born in Augusta on St. Patrick’s Day to the late Loyal Preston and Beatrice Price, Trevor was a lucky poker player and avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends at hunting camps, and fishing at Santee Cooper. He loved his Braves, Georgia Bulldawgs, Falcons and NASCAR.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two of his children, son, Loyal Price and daughter, Kellie Michelle Price; and granddaughter, Skyler Cisneros.
Trevor is survived by his former wife, Helen Rebecca Walls Price; four children, Amy Renee (Jimmy) Zamora, Tressa (Paul) Farmer, Trena Leau Price and Trevor Jason Price; siblings, Maureen (Ronnie) Mullis, Evelyn Knox, Preston (Barbara) Price and Wanda (John) Gatherall; grandchildren, Cali Farmer, Sabrina Zamora, and Anthony Zamora; great-grandchildren, Bryli Milton, Kaylie Zamora, Jaci Rae Zamora, Amber Zamora, Logan Ray Zamora, Kayla Cisneros and Mycol Cisneros; great-great-grandchildren, Amy and Emma; and special friend of the family, Felisha Allen.
Graveside service: Monday, September 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Comfort House of Augusta at comforthouseofaugusta.org.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In