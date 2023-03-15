DANIELSVILLE - Troy Dennis Chandler, 84, Danielsville, entered into his heavenly home on Friday, March 10, 2023. He was surrounded by loved ones at his passing.
Troy was born September 9, 1938, to George Raymond Chandler and Mary Jeannette Adams Chandler. He was a graduate of Madison County High School. Upon high school graduation, he worked at Southeastern Rubber Company, Transcontinental Gas Pipeline and Eli Whit Company all the while he was pursuing his true passion which was farming.
Troy was a very successful farmer growing cattle, chickens and row crops. He looked forward to pecan season every year and the people that came through the door of the shed.
He married Shirley Ann Adams December 20, 1958. Together they raised two sons, George and Don. Troy was a member of Union Baptist Church. Troy could often be found watching NASCAR racing, Atlanta Braves baseball and, of course, the Georgia Bulldogs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Chandler; and brother, Howard Chandler.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; sons, George (Patsy) and Don (Brenda); brother, Jim (Sue), all of Danielsville; grandchildren, Kristen Elrod, Greenville, S.C., Katherine Chandler, Opelika, Ala., Kelly Slusher (John), Danielsville, Adam Chandler, Danielsville, and Savannah Chandler, Greenville, S.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: will be at 3:00 on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. an Union Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Adams officiating. Interment will follow at the Union Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Adam Chandler, George (Wormy) West, Teddy Fowler, Gary Adams, Wayne Chandler and Frankie Strickland. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Brown and Clayton Lowe.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Visitation will also be Friday, March 17, 2023, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Union Baptist Church.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Hampton House for the outstanding care they provided for Troy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Maranatha, 170 Floyd Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
