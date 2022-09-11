AUBURN - Troy Lynn Richardson, 75, Auburn, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Richardson attended Nancy Hart Elementary School, Hart County High School and Clarkesville Trade School on a basketball scholarship majoring in air conditioning and refrigeration. Mr. Richardson served the United States faithfully in the Army during the Vietnam War where he was stationed in Korea on the DMZ. He retired as a truck driver with Yellow Freight.

Mr. Richardson is preceded in death by his parents, Leon Chappell Richardson and Doris Mae Watson Richardson; and son, Jeff Richardson.

Mr. Richardson is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dale Blackstock Richardson, Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Steve (Teresa) Richardson, Hartwell; brother and sister-in-law, Lamar (Carla) Richardson, Spartanburg, S.C.; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Anna and Gabe Richardson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced by Carter Funeral Home when the arrangements are finalized.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 11-17

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.