COLBEERT - Truman Wayne Craig, Sr., 72, Colbert, passed away peacefully in the early morning of November 16, 2019, surrounded by family. Wayne had battled cancer for four years and four months with dignity, courage and strength.
In addition to his parents, Richard F. and Velma Hall Craig, he was preceded in death by a sister, Miriam Craig Dove; and brothers, Robert Eugene Craig and Grover Lee Craig.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Suddeth Craig; son, Wayne Craig Jr. and daughter -in-law Kelly; two grandsons, Chase Craig and Carson Craig; sister, Judy D. Craig; brothers, Jody Craig (Terri), Danny Craig and Jerry Craig; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Graff (Paul), and Barbara Chandler (Lamar); brother-in-law, Roger Suddeth (Kaye); and nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville.
A private family graveside service will be held with former pastor and friend the Rev. James Haralson officiating.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
