COLBERT - Tsgt. Terry C. Holcomb, 90, of Colbert, died on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
A native of West Virginia, Terry attended East Fairmont High School and was the son of the late William and Gertrude Atkinson Holcomb. He served his country for over 20 years as a tech sergeant in the United States Air Force. During Sgt. Holcomb’s military service, he was in support groups from Hunter Air Force Base in Savannah and from Guam during the Korean War. He spent 24 months in Vietnam as a flight engineer and three years in the Philippines. He and his family lived in several states, and he also spent a year in Thule AFB, Greenland.
His hobbies over the years have been hunting, fishing, gardening, wood working with machine and hand carving.
Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Denise Holcomb; brother, John W. Holcomb; and two sisters, Ernestine Windon and Jereleen Stutler.
He is survived by his wife, Edna O. Holcomb, Colbert; three children, David C. (Barbara) Holcomb, West Point, Utah; Michael T. (Susan) Holcomb, Hull; and Janet H. (Kurk) Lance, Maxeys; sister Kathleen (Don) Kus, King’s Mountain, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow the funeral service at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
