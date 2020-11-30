CARLTON - Turner Ashby Harris Sr., 99, Carlton, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was happy to be in his home during his final days with his family.
Born on September 21, 1921, he was the son of the late Annie Lois Turner and William Howard Harris Sr.
Turner was a United States Navy Veteran serving on the USS New Orleans in WWII and also served during The Korean War. He worked as a radio communications specialist sending and receiving Morse code. After his time in the military, he began working with the U.S. Postal Service as a rural mail carrier where he later retired after 31 years. He continued to use Morse code in his later years when he picked up Ham radio as a hobby. Turner served as treasurer of Carlton Baptist Church for 23 years and was also deacon for some time.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Working with his cousins, Rob and Kay Simmons, he wrote an autobiography which Rob titled “My Cousin Turner, A Real American Hero” speaking in depth about his time served in the Navy. He loved being around his family and especially enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Clyde Gunter Harris; step-mother Louise Harris; and brothers, Robert Walton Harris and William Howard Harris Jr.
Survivors include his children, Ashby Harris (Joyce) and Mary Faircloth (Jeff); grandchildren, Brent Harris (Marie), Elizabeth Blackwood (Jason), Mary Ellen Prophitt (David), and Jacob Faircloth (Diana); and great-grandchildren, Ashby Gray Harris, Fairley Prophitt and Finley Faircloth.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private graveside service.
Honorary pallbearers include Brent Harris, Jacob Faircloth, Jeff Faircloth, David Prophitt, Jason Blackwood and Charlie Snelling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Turner’s honor may be made to The Carlton Perpetual Care Fund, P.O. Box 56, Carlton, Ga. 30627. Please be sure to state “for maintenance” in the check’s memo.
Lord and Stephens Madison Chapel, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In