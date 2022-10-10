COMMERCE - Tycon Wayne Garrett, 78, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Garrett was born in Franklin, N.C., to the late Duel and Irene Garrett. Mr. Garrett was a U.S. Army Veteran and was the owner of a pipeline construction company.

Mr. Garrett is survived by his wife, Joyce Pisarski Garrett, Commerce; daughters, Lynette Pitts (Keith), Winder, Nanette Gatlin (Michael), Pendergrass, Janette Ireland (Scott), Snellville, Paulette Waters (Robert), Commerce, and Suzette Wilson, Dacula; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Duelene Burton, Clarkesville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 16-22

