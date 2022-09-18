WINDER - United States Army Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Kenneth Clayton Carlsrud, 82, Winder, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Sgt. Carlsrud is preceded in death by his wife, Karin Gerstenberger Carlsrud; parents, Melvin Carlsrud and Gilma Carlsrud; and siblings, Mervin Carlsrud and Linda Ostermann.
Sgt. Carlsrud is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Warren and Theresa Carlsrud, Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Charles Howington, Auburn; siblings, Pat Law, Gladys Allrich, Arne, Gordy and Wesley Carlsrud; grandchildren, Jacob (Morgan) Howington, Alexandra Carlsrud, Katherine Carlsrud, Eric Howington and Christa Howington; and great-grandchild, Evelyn Howington.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Army Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
