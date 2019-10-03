COMMERCE - Uriah Columbus Brown, 95, Commerce, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Born on June 4, 1924 in Jefferson, he was the son of the late Tilman C. and Flora Bowen Brown. He was the widow of Edna Wood Brown whom he was married to for 66 years, was a textile worker with Commerce Sports, and proudly served as a Veteran in the United States Army.
He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lydia Marlowe, Lelia Whitlock, Elra Kirby, Beatrice Samples and Tilman C. Brown Jr.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Wood, Jefferson; granddaughter, Katie Hogwood; great-grandsons, Darren and Daniel; very special friend, Randy Wheless; and who he loved like a son, Kyle Wood.
Funeral service: Friday, October 4, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the the Rev. Kelly Hannon officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Chapel Cemetery, Maysville.
Family to receive friends: Friday, October 4, 2019, from 2 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
