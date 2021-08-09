CARNESVILLE - Van Owens Williams, 90, Carnesville, passed away Tuesday morning, July 20, 2021.
Born October 23, 1930 in Carnesville, she was the daughter of the late Adger Howard and Ana Payne Owens. She was the widow of the late Lee Johnson Williams; and sister of the late Alberta Santmyres, Harold Owens, Troy Owens, Susie Sumner and Bill Owens.
She taught high school in Madison County for many years and was once selected Teacher of the Year. She was a member of the Madison County Retired Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and was a member of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Cross Roads Baptist Church.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law, Jean Owens, Tootsie Andrews and Mary Williams, all of Carnesville.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Cross Roads Baptist Church with the Rev. Tommy Cleveland officiating with interment in the church cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorials please do so to the Cross Roads Baptist Church, 16144 Ga. Hwy 59, Carnesville, Ga. 30521.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com. Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville is in charge of arrangements.
