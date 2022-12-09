Vaughnna LuCinda Everett, 54, loving mother of two beautiful children, MaeLee Suzanne Griffith and Samuel Vaughn Torbett; and adoring wife to husband, Benjamin Jason Everett, passed away in the afternoon hours of Monday, December 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Vaughnna was born on July 26, 1968, in Sweetwater, Tennessee, to Ernie Vaughn and Hazel Mae Robinson Stakely. She grew up surrounded by her loving family, she had three siblings and lots of aunts, uncles and cousins. Vaughnna was influenced by her family to be a loving and caring woman, always giving her time to others and she incorporated that into her motherhood. As a mother she was generous, loving, kind and very strong-hearted.
Vaughnna recently became a mother-in-law and was absolutely thrilled to see her family growing even bigger. In her free time, Vaughnna loved to go on walks with her husband and three puppies, as well as paddle boating and fishing at their beautiful, hard work earned, hand-built lake House. She believed it was very important to stay active and spend as much time with family as possible.
She will be greatly missed by her loving mother, husband and two children, who adore her with all their hearts. We know that we can’t have you, but we’re happy to know that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful wife and a beautiful mother.
Vaughnna is survived by her husband, Jason Everett; children, Samuel Torbett and MaeLee Griffith; brother, George Edward Stakely, Greenock, Scotland; and sister, Susan Delores Stakely, Madisonville, Tennessee.
Vaughnna is preceded in death by her father, Ernie Vaughn Stakely; brothers, Kenneth Eugene Stakely and Anthony Lynn (Tony) Stakely; grandparents, Reverend John T. and Montia Stakely and Frank and Lottie Robinson; and step-father, Rev. Arthur Lee Stakely.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
