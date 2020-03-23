HOMER - Vera Jane McCoy Dalton, 89, Homer, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Hill Haven Nursing Home.
Mrs. Dalton was born in Commerce to the late Clarence and Delia Wilson McCoy. Mrs. Dalton was a retired paraprofessional for Banks County Primary School. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dalton was also preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Dalton; her daughter, Janice Dalton Freeman; and infant son, Travis Dalton.
Mrs. Dalton is survived by her two granddaughters, Jessica Freeman Rothell (Nathan) and Sarah Freeman Blackmon, both of Homer; great-grandson, Connor Rothell; brother, Robert McCoy, Rutledge; and sister, Joan Cook, McDonough.
Graveside service: Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Webbs Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. James Dumas and Pastor David Collins officiating with the interment following.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In