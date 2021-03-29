COMMERCE - Vera Sue Brown Lockman, 81, Commerce, died peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospice House in Athens on Thursday, March 25, 2021 due to complications of dementia.
Vera was born on December 31, 1939 in Commerce to Garnett and Willie Mae (Crane) Brown. Before retiring, she worked at Blue Bell Sportswear in Commerce.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Carter (W.C.) Lockman; children, Roderick Lockman, Teresa Lockman Worley and Tasha Lockman Leopard; grandson, Joey Brookshire; siblings, Buck (Jeanette) Brown Jr. (Lucille) Brown, Nelson (Vicky) Brown, Edna (Frank) Gooch and Linda Barnett.
She is survived by grandchildren, Justin Worley, Matthew Worley and Tyler Leopard; brother-in-law, Roger Barnett; nieces and nephews, Betty Brown (Tom) Rogers, Barbara Brown (Phil) Scales, Shirley Brown (Darrell) McClure, Larry (Rebecca) Gooch, Darina Brown (Bill) Boleman and Jennifer Duncan (Kyle) Parker; many cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Howington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tom Rogers, Kyle Parker, Larry Gooch, Jimmy Lord and Joe Allen; honorary pallbearers will be Justin Worley and Tyler Leopard.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to make a donation to St. Mary’s Hospice House in Athens in Vera’s memory or to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital Sacred Heart in Lavonia and St. Mary’s Hospice in Athens for their amazing care and compassion during this difficult time. In addition, we would also like to recognize “Joyce” for her loyal dedication to Vera and the family. The love and care she showed to Vera and our family over the past year will always be remembered.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
