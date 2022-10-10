brock

HOMER - Verlon James Brock, 75, Homer, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Born on November 14, 1946, in Baldwin, he was a son of the late Simon Brock and Lula Maxwell Brock. Mr. Brock worked as a correctional officer for 20 years and was also a carpentry worker. He loved his family, and in his spare time enjoyed doing ancestry research. Verlon was the last member of his immediate family and was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Juanita Brock; sister, Woodie Ruth Chambers; sister, Hazel Payne; brothers, Otis Brock, Jimmy Simon Brock, Roscoe Brock and Vernon Brock.

Survivors include his wife, Sylvia J. Phillips Brock, Homer; sons, Michael P. Brock, Homer, and Mark James “Shorty” Brock, Greer, South Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Kellie Lofty (Shaun), Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Kimberly Gibson, Cleveland, Michael Glenn Brock, Nevada, Taylor Selek, High Point, North Carolina, and Bailey Lofty, Houston, Texas; five great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Arthur Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Monday, October 10, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, October, 11 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed atwww.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.

