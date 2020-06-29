COMER - Verman Carldon “Wally” Wallace, 73, Comer, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Wallace was born in Concord, N.C. on March 16, 1947, son of the late Ronday Verman Wallace and the late Elsie Newsome Wallace. He was a 50-year retiree having worked in the fire sprinkler industry and was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Smith Wallace.
Survivors include his sons, Mike (Teresa) Wallace, Comer, Darrell (Jennifer) Wallace, Comer, Christopher Wallace, North Carolina, and Brian Wallace, Kannapolis, N,C,; daughter, Kelly (Randy) Vaughn, Royston; brothers, David Wallace and Monroe Wallace, both of Kannapolis, N.C.; sisters, Janet Barnette, Kannapolis, N.C., and Polly Mangum, China Grove, N.C.; 20 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the David’s Home Church Cemetery in Comer.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at the church. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
