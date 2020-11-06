HOSCHTON - Vernie Mae (Painter) Cowan, better known as Polly, 98, Hoschton, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Mrs. Cowan was born April 8, 1922 in the small community of Geraldine, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis H. Painter and Lena (Luther) Painter; her husband, O.P. Cowan; a son, Kenneth Cowan; brothers, Rufus Painter, Comer Painter, Bermon Pianter and Ray Painter.
Mrs. Cowan is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph Lamar Cowan Sr. and JoAnn, Braselton; grandchildren, Joe Cowan (Holly), Birmingham, Ala., Jonathan Cowan (Kim), Milton, and Jeremy Cowan (Amy), Dunwoody; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200, Chestnut Mountain, Georgia 30502.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel.
Graveside service: Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. central time at Painter Cemetery in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, 808 C.R. 9, Crossville, Ala. 35962.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park Funeral Home East Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
