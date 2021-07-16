JEFFERSON - Vernon Cleo Duvall, 85, Jefferson, passed away peacefully with loving goodbyes from family and friends on, Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
Vernon was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. He and his high school sweetheart, Barbara, graduated from Tucker High School in 1953 and were married in June of that same year. They shared a blessed, full life raising their children and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Vernon Duvall was born in Forsyth County, a son to the late Cleo Brown Duvall and the late Mary Lucille Ray Duvall. Vernon (aka V.C.) started Duvall Construction Company as a young man. He built custom homes and commercial properties, including, Gwinnett County fire stations, strip mall shopping centers, and restaurants. He also built the beloved family lake house on Lanier. He loved boating and passed that on to his children and grandchildren. He owned several boats and even built one himself. V.C. was creative and could build or fix anything. He was an inventor and a master carpenter.
He was lovingly called the “Myth, the Man, the Legend” by his grandchildren. Always a kid at heart, he taught his children to water-ski by the time they were six years old. Vernon loved to ski and perform all sorts of tricks on the water. He and Barbara loved to go on family beach trips, watching the sunrise on the ocean, and playing with the grandchildren in the surf. He loved country music, tractors, gardening, the lake, the ocean and NASCAR.
Vernon and his beloved wife, Barbara, were blessed to travel to Jamaica, Bermuda, Germany, and beaches in South Carolina and Florida. They collected art when they traveled. Vernon was also an artist and did several paintings of his own. When they were younger, they loved to square dance and have friends over for music and fun. As members of the Tucker Jaycees, they collected toys and bikes that needed some TLC and repaired them for children at Christmas time.
He built their retirement home in Jefferson in 1990 and it has been the family gathering place for 30 years. Barbara and Vernon were members of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson where they met so many wonderful friends. He will be sorely missed until we meet again. Including his parents, Mr. Duvall was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Duvall; his son, Michael Vernon Duvall; and his brothers, Charles Duvall and Raymond Duvall.
Survivors include his daughters, Valorie Jean Rolader and her husband John Stephen Rolader, Braselton, and Laura Dale Graham and her husband David Wesley Graham, Woodstock; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Lynn Duvall,, Braselton; sisters, Donna Geyer, Swansea, Ill., and Joann Crawford, Suwanee; grandchildren, John Vernon Rolader, Jeffrey Scott Rolader, Danielle Duvall Smith, Dustin Michael Duvall, Patrick Neil Graham and James Andrew Graham; great-grandchildren, Skylar Kitchen, Cameron Rolader, Ethan Rolader, Connor Smith, Keldan Rolader and Olivia Duvall; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Steve Fenlon officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, Ga. 30084 with Mr. Duvall’s grandsons honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jefferson First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Ga. 30549
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
