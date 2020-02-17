Vernon Lanier Simmons, 78, cherished husband, father and grandfather passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Born in Mooresville, N.C., he was the son of the late Lonnie Walker Simmons and Eula Mae McConnell Simmons. Mr. Simmons served in the United States Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Cheryl Allen Simmons; three children, Renea Simmons, Alan Simmons (Adrienne) and Ryan Simmons (Tina); and two grandchildren, Walker and Allison Simmons.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Moon’s Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Lee Brown, Clay Strickland, Joe Alewine, Brian Turner, Mike Burroughs, Kevin Rowe, Bill Chandler and Brad Shaw.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
