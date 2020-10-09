HULL - Veronica Jane Duncan, 73, Hull, was called home Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late James and Mary Witcher of Loganville. Veronica was preceded in death by her three sons, John Gregory, James Van and Michael Shane Jordan; one grandson, Jonathan Childress; and two sisters, Pat Autry and Beth Robison.
Veronica is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Cleghorne (Billy) and Tonya Thornton (Daniel); two granddaughters, Kristalyn Cleghorne and Katrina Wood; three grandsons, Jacob Thornton, Anthony Thornton and Chris Thornton; sisters, Donna Bullington (Joey) and Martha Neal; brothers, Eddie Witcher (Gloria) and Jim Witcher; a number of nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved dearly; friend and father of her children, Ricky (Sharon) Jordan.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
