WINDER - Vickie Lynn Skelton, 61, Winder, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.
Mrs. Skelton will be remembered by her family as a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. Vickie Lynn had the kindest heart and was a dear friend to many. She worked for over 20 years as a school bus driver with the Barrow County School System and served for over 15 years at the Winder First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Skelton is survived by her parents, Dean Rockmore and Beatrice Landers Rockmore; son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Ashley Skelton; granddaughter, Rocklyn Skelton; sister, Robbin Canup; two nieces, Whitney Canup and Alanna Cannon; and her significant other for 27 years, William Spikes.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Alice Lipscomb officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Feeding Barrow, c/o Ellen Petree, 179 W. Athens Street, Winder, Georgia 30680 or to Extra Special People Inc. at www.espyouandme.org.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In