HOMER - Vickie McDuffie Hunter, 70, Homer, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Born on August 7, 1951 in Commerce, she was a daughter of the late Leon McDuffie and Margaret McCoy McDuffie. Mrs. Hunter worked for a number of years for Carwood Manufacturing and later retired from Fieldale Farms after 32 years of service. During this time she also worked at Coin Laundry in Baldwin.
She enjoyed playing games on-line, talking and Sunday dinners with her family. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Kathleen McDuffie.
Survivors include sons and daughter-in-law, Devin Maxwell (Tina), Hollywood, and Kevin Maxwell, Turnerville; daughters, Penny Maxwell, Homer, and Jessica Maxwell, Dillard; grandchildren, Briana (Trevor) Walker, Ethan Maxwell, Timothy Maxwell, Andrew Harris, Halie Harris, Kayleigh Holcomb, Ashley Eubanks, Angel Sutton (Andy), Kate Parson and Jennifer “Abbie” Maxwell; great-grandchildren, Ezra Dodd and Annabelle Page; brothers, Kenneth McDuffie, Alto, and Michael McDuffie, Clarkesville; sister and brother-in-law, Edwinna Holcomb (Wayne), Homer; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends; and grand dog, Frankenstein Pedro Sebastian Dodd.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 2 -4 and 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 2854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, La. 70816. (Please make checks payable to Amedisys Foundation.)
The family would like to extend special thanks and recognition to Amedisys Hospice Staff and her Fieldale work family.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In