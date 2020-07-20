HOSCHTON - Vince Moore, 57, Hoschton, entered into Heaven on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Savannah, Vince was the son of the late Charles Moore and the late Joyce Elaine Reeves. Vince had a passion for working with computers which led him to his career as network administrator for the City of Lawrenceville.
Vince met his wife Kenia in 2000 and from that moment they were always together; wherever you saw one you always saw the other. Her precious “love” could do it all; electrical, remodel, landscaping, automotive, you name it!
Vince loved the great outdoors, camping, hiking and the firing range. His favorite past times were reading and science fiction movies, spending time with his family whom he adored, all of whom loved him just as much.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 19 years, Kenia Moore; sons, Christian V. Moore and Charles F. Moore; daughters, Lauren V. Moore, Brittany Phelps (James) and Melissa Moore; granddaughter Patelynn Lingerfelt; sister, Vivian Moore Groover; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Celebration of life service: Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. COVID-19 guidelines encouraged for everyone’s safety, wear a mask, social distancing seating will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Thumbs Up Mission, P.O. Box 2697, Gainesville, Ga. 30503 in his memory.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
