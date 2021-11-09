JEFFERSON - Vincent Dean Dooley, 57, Jefferson, entered into rest Monday, November 8, 2021.
Mr. Dooley was born in Great Yarmouth, England, a son of the late Horace Miledge Dooley and Edith Pritchett Dooley of Jefferson. Mr. Dooley was an electronics technician. In addition to his father, he is preceded by a brother, Victor M. Dooley.
Survivors include his mother, Edith Pritchett Dooley, Jefferson; sister, Bina Dooley Gobler (Robert), Lake Park; niece, Stephanie Gobler; nephew, Kyle Gobler; and great nephew, Caleb Gobler.
Graveside service: Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens, with the Reverend Richard Huyche officiating.
The family will receive friends at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Vincent Dean Dooley to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061 or at www.macular.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In