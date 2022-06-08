WINDER - Vincent Leonard Cooper, 88, Winder (Jackson County), entered rest Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
Mr. Cooper was born in Walker County, Texas, a son of the late John Tamly Cooper and the late Olie Mae Simmons Cooper. Mr. Cooper served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea where he served in the 4th Battalion 502nd Airborne Infantry Regiment.
Mr. Cooper was a member of Union Baptist Church and was a successful poultry and cattle farmer. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper is preceded by a brother, Laverne Cooper; and two sisters, Jeanette Hood and Homze Cooper.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Finch Cooper, Winder; son, Dwight R. Cooper (Sandy), Jefferson; two grandchildren, Steven Cooper (Carly), Jefferson, and Cindy Cooper, Jefferson; one sister, Rosie Voncile Jones, Commerce; along with several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Brent Gilstrap and Johnny Hayes officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 10, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In