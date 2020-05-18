HOSCHTON - Viola Butler Hood, 91, Hoschton, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Viola attended the Church of God of Prophecy in Hoschton, she loved her family and her church family.
Survivors include son, Wayne Allen Sr. and wife Peggy, Hoschton; brothers, Larry Butler and wife Jo Ruth, Jasper, Alabama, and Wendell Butler and wife Louise, Braselton; sister, Betty Carter, Hoschton; sisters-in-law, Fern Butler, and Brenda Sue Butler; grandchildren, Wayne Allen Jr., Stephanie Savadge, Jessica Allen, Lisa Allen and Anthony Allen; and a and host of other relatives.
Viola is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Hood; son, Warren K. Allen; brothers, Ray Butler and Clyde Butler; sisters, Frances Butler and Geneva Fleeman.
Graveside service: Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church, 7641 Jackson Trail Road, Hoschton, Ga. 30548. Bishop Jerry Gaddis and the Rev. Calvin Gooch will be officiating. Honored as pallbearers are: Brad Cash, Dennis Butler, Kim Satterfield, Randy Holmes, Gary Moss and Tim Butler.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12-3 p.m. at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
