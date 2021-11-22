Virginia Ginn Fitzpatrick, 95, died on Sunday, November 20, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was married for 77 years to Lord Fitzpatrick and they made their home in Ila.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was the daughter of the late Allen Erastus and Vera Edwards Ginn and was predeceased by her sister, Mary G. Phillips.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was a member of Ila Baptist Church. She retired from the Madison County School System after years of service at the Ila Kindergarten and North Madison Middle School.
In addition to her husband, survivors are her children, Lane and Norma Fitzpatrick and Jane Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Sara F. and Tyler Pittman and Sallie Fitzpatrick; and great-grandchildren Cora Jane, Camden and Cavan Pittman.
Due to COVID concerns a private service will be held at the Ila Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Ila Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Alice Chandler, 1300 Chandler Farm Road, Hull, Ga. 30646.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Kevin Adams and Staff for the exceptional care and compassion that have been provided to their mother. They also extend their heartfelt appreciation to the many friends who have bestowed care, concern and acts of kindness during her illness.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
