JEFFERSON - Virginia Hughes Moore, 93, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Mrs. Moore was born in Gainesville, a daughter of the late Charles Emory Hughes and the late Lena Boyd Hughes. Mrs. Moore was a long-time member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church where she participated in the Esther Circle, the Quilters Group, and also the Meals on Wheels as long as her health would allow. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore is preceded by her husband Ernest “Runt” Moore; three sons, Denver, Lewis and Vinson Moore; along with four brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include daughter, Linda Moore Hardigree, Atlanta; son, Wesley Moore, Jefferson; daughter, Frances Moore Balthazor and her husband Jack, Jefferson, son, Randy Moore, Jefferson, and son, Thomas Moore, Jefferson; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren also survive.
Private funeral services will be held for immediate family only.
