STATHAM - Virginia "Jenny" Sims Hunter, 92, Statham, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at her residence.
Jenny was born in Barrow County on October 10, 1927 and was the daughter of the late John Clarence and Muzette McElroy Sims.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lanoise "Doc" Hunter; her parents; and seven siblings, Vera McLocklin, Billy Sims, Joyce Holliday, John I. Sims, Inza Nell Parrish, Jack Sims and Sara Thomas.
She is survived by three children, Tony (Judy) Hunter, Kannapolis, N.C.; Paulette Daniell, Watkinsville, and Tab Hunter, Statham; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive to cherish her memory.
She was a member of Hebron Christian Church and was a retired seamstress from Barrow Manufacturing Plant.
Jenny was an avid flower gardener who shared her flowers freely, she was a gracious hostess to anyone who came to see her, she was a mentor to her many nieces, and an outstanding cook whose cornbread dressing was the best. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with her grandson, John Daniell, officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
