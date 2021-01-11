COLBERT - Virginia June Dean, 88, Colbert, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021.
Born on January 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Griff Meadow and Maude Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Doyle Dean; sisters, Margaret Crumley, Mabel Morris and Helen Eckert; and brother, Grover Meadow.
Survivors include her children, Sara Cooper (Johnny), Darrell Dean (Tracy), Nancy King (Johnny), Doyle “Bubba” Dean Jr. (Carol) and Jerry Dean; grandchildren, Kevin Dean (Lauren), Kyle Dean (Mallory), Derek “Bucky” Dean, Jeremy Cooper (Abby), Christopher Cooper (Stephanie), Kimberly Cooper and others; great-grandchildren, Hudson Dean, Emerson Dean and others; and sister, Betty Ann Crumley
Graveside service: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer with Pastor Brad Wilson officiating.
Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
