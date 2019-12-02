JEFFERSON - Virginia Kay McWhirter Garrison, 80, Jefferson, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019.
Mrs. Garrison was born to the late Barron Polk McWhirter and the late Hattie Thurmond McWhirter. Mrs. Garrison had worked for the Social Security Administration, the Redd House, Jefferson and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garrison was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Stewart.
Survivors include her daughter, Nedra McColskey and her husband Steve, Jefferson; son, Brian Stewart, Jefferson; grandchildren, Josh Ryan and his wife Amanda, Athens, Jace McColskey, Jeremy McColskey and Jennifer McColskey, all of Jefferson, Jessica Buffaloe and her husband Marc, Raleigh, N.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Brian Buffaloe, David Buffaloe and Nick Buffaloe also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Ray and William Puckett officiating. The burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens with Josh Ryan, Jace McColskey, Jeremy McColskey and Jonathan Ingram honored as pallbearers.Mrs. Garrison’s Redd House family will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the Bethany United Methodist Church, 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga. 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
