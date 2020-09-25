EVANS - Virginia Lee “Gin” Martin, 82, Evans – and formerly of Winder for 18 years – passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded by family.
Gin was the daughter of the late Lester Paul Conaway and Nellie Agnes Conaway, and was raised in Elm Grove, West Virginia. She was not named after her home state, but after her mother’s favorite candy store in Wheeling, West Virginia.
After graduating high school, Ginny joined the United States Air Force and served until her marriage in 1958 to Jerry Martin, also serving in the USAF. Because of Jerry’s USAF service of 26 years, she had the opportunity to travel and to experience life in many different places, as well as truly “hold the fort down” when Jerry served four separate year-long remote tours of duty.
Gin was an excellent seamstress, cook and handyman. We lost count of the number of baby blankets and afghans crocheted and items of hand-sewn clothing for both family and friends over many years. She prepared great southern and authentic Polish meals and especially loved cooking for the offices in which she worked.
She was a wonderful mother, generous grandmother and doting great-grandmother. She enjoyed a full, exciting life filled with many close friendships everywhere she lived and worked. She was a team player, generous to a fault, loved to learn new things, and gave everything her best effort.
Gin endured very challenging health issues over many years of her life with an amazing, inspirational spirit and outlook. Although frustrated that she could not do a lot of the things she loved, she continued to search out activities to keep her mind young until the very end. She was blessed by her friendships as a member of Winder First Baptist Church and the Naomi Sunday School Class.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra Ann Birdseye (James), Evans; grandchildren, Kristen Leigh Barrett (Tim), David Aaron Henry and Joshua Caleb Birdseye; great-granddaughters, Briar Leigh Barrett and Sutton Ann Barrett; her beloved sister, Anne Schoolar; sisters-in-law, Carleen Smith and Lisa Joney (Chris); and brother-in-law, Almond Barnette; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Gin was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Jerry Randall Martin; her son, Randall Lee Martin; three brothers, Norman Conaway, Charles Conaway and Lester Conaway; brothers-in-law, Nick Smith and Richard Schoolar; and sister-in-law Jean Barnette.
Funeral service and interment: Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens, Winder.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Sit, Stitch Service at Winder First Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
