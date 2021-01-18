JEFFERSON - Virginia Lee Jackson Mack, 87, Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, January 15, 2021.
Mrs. Mack was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Sylvester Jackson and the late Inisha Jackson Benton, was a member of Maxey Hill Baptist Church and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mack is preceded by several siblings; and her husband, Jessie Mack McCluskey.
Survivors include five sons, Bennie Mack and his wife Hazel, Jefferson, Jackie McCluskey and his wife Gloria, Jefferson, Reverend Julius Mack and his wife Laverne, Jefferson, Willie H. McCluskey and his wife Jackie, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Wallace McCluskey and his wife Sue, Jefferson; five sisters; three brothers; 16 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Woodbine Cemetery with the Rev. Julius Mack officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Those attending should please wear a protective mask and observe safe social distancing due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
