GAINESVILLE – Virginia Louise Barrett, 86, Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Louise was born on August 9, 1935 in Hall County, the daughter of the late Ira G. and Jessie Dean Hanes Weaver. She was a retired seamstress/supervisor from Fawn Togs in Braselton and Dundee Mills in Gainesville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph C. Barrett; brother, Virdis H. Weaver; and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Barrett.
Louise is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Ricky Hogan, Jefferson; son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Sandi Barrett, Dawsonville; five grandchildren, Kelli Hogan (Jason) Seiple, Christopher (Angela) Barrett, Brandon (Ashley) Barrett, Lindsey Barrett (Nick) Stipe and Keith (Andrea) Lyle; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; special cousin, Mary Roberts; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Weaver and Carolyn Bell; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Harry and Diane Barrett and Charles and Pam Barrett; uncle and aunt, Jim and Jessie Hanes; several cousins; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and other family members.
Funeral service: Saturday January 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ward’s Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Taylor officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Christopher Barrett, Brandon Barrett, Keith Lyle, Nick Stipe, Jason Seiple, Ronnie Weaver and Billy Weaver.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, 22, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please share online condolences with the family at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Virginia Louise Barrett.
