COMMERCE - Virginia Park Barrett Parker, 89, Commerce, entered rest Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Mrs. Parker was born in Commerce, a daughter of the late Early and Ermine Park Barrett, was a member of Apple Valley Baptist Church and was retired from Alltel after 41 years of service. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parker is preceded by four siblings, Elwyn Barrett, Louise Sailors, Jack Barrett and Edna Earl Potts.
Survivors include nephews and nieces, Larry Barrett (Laverne), Jefferson, Susan Gooch (Bobby), Jefferson, Kathy Kennedy (Alan), Commerce, Jackie Barrett (Lynda), Commerce, Betty Anne Parks (Alan), Commerce, and Pam Gooch (Carl), Milledgeville; and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverend Larissa Parker officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Joey Barrett, Matthew Barrett, Donnie Johnston, Joseph Carter, Taylor Kennedy and Nate Krickel.
The family will receive friends after the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Apple Valley Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Gayle Berryman, 1443 Mauldin Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
