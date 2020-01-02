PENDERGRASS - Virginia White Moore, 76, Pendergrass, entered into rest Sunday, December 29, 2019.
Mrs. Moore was born in Rome, the daughter of the late Heyward and Estelle Maddox White, and is also preceded by her late husband, Robert M. Moore.
Mrs. Moore received her Undergraduate Degree from Young Harris College, her Masters In Education Degree from Brenau University, and enjoyed a long teaching career first with the Barrow County School System and then retiring after 29 years of service to the Jackson County School System. Mrs. Moore was a member of Walnut Fork Baptist Church, the Georgia Association of Educators, and enjoyed reading, fishing, gospel music and playing the piano.
Survivors include two sons, Ricky J. Sanders and his wife Patty, Pendergrass, and Wesley Sanders and his wife Lisa, Pendergrass; three grandchildren, Nicholas Sanders, Luke Sanders and Aubree Sanders also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Walnut Fork Baptist Church with Pastor Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the church cemetery with the following gentlemen honored as pallbearers: Nick Sanders, Luke Sanders, Brad Duck, Troy Sanders, Greg Carlyle and Mike Cantrell. Ken Holland will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To honor Mrs. Moore, flowers are optional, those desiring may bring school supplies to the service to be used at West Jackson Middle School.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In