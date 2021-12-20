BETHLEHEM - Vivian Doster Carruth, 97, Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her residence.
A native of Abbeville, she had resided in Barrow County for the past 74 years. She was born November 16, 1924 to the late Will and Oza Michael Doster and was preceded by her husband, C. L. Carruth. Mrs. Carruth was preceded by six brothers and one sister. She was a retired inspector at Statham Garment Company.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Joyce Carruth; grandchildren and spouses, Michael and Tiffany Carruth, John and Samantha Carruth and Stacey and Anthony Evans; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Smallwood officiating. Interment will be at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
