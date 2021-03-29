darnell

COMMERCE - Vivian Elizabeth Tingle Darnell, 83, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Born on September 24, 1937 in Florida, Mrs. Darnell was the daughter of the late Earl L. and Ida Brown McLendon Tingle. She was the widow of Aubrey Darnell.

Survivors include a son, Michael (Betty) Darnell; daughters, Marilyn (Todd) Strand and Michelle (Lisa) Darnell; grandchildren, Nathan (Lindsey) Darnell, Toni (Keith) Kimbrell, Shane McMurtry and Jennifer (Steven) Martin; great-grandchildren, Gabi Paciolla, Luke Kimbrell, Alexis Darnell, Caden Darnell, Landon Martin and Grayson Martin.

Funeral service: Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12 p.m. in Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Keith Holiday and Toni Kimbrell officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Impact Ministries, c/o Vivian Darnell, 3300 N. Broad Place SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35805.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

