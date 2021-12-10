JEFFERSON - Vivian Lynn Hillman, 61, Jefferson, who passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Mrs. Hillman was born in Gainesville, a daughter to Mrs. Loretta Forrester Thomas of Jefferson and the late Bobby Joseph Thomas. Mrs. Hillman worked in data entry for General Electric and was a member of the Christ the Lord of Atlanta Church.
Survivors include her husband, Willie D. Hillman, Jefferson; daughters, Crystal Mahaffey Pitts, Atlanta, and Lynstacia Mahaffey, Atlanta; grandchildren, Christyonna, Dexter, Adalyn, Javari, Jovan and Carlos; mother, Loretta Forrester Thomas, Jefferson; and brothers, Jerry Thomas and his wife Tammy, Commerce, and Timothy Thomas and his wife Leigh, Jefferson also survive.
A celebration of life service for Mrs. Hillman will be held on a date yet to be announced.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
