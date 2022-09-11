MAYSVILLE - Vladik Benjamin Staples, 25, Maysville, entered rest Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Mr. Staples was born in Uralsk, Kazakhstan, a son of David E. and Kimberly Sue Cox Staples of Maysville. Mr. Staples served his country and state in the Georgia National Guard and was a member of Grove Level Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Staples is survived by a brother, Noah David Staples, Ewa Beach, Hawaii; and two sisters, Haley Rae Staples, Exuma, Bahamas, and Sadie Lee Appling, Jefferson.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. from The Grove with the Reverend Jeff Appling officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at The Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sugar Hill Christian Academy, 4600 Nelson Brogdon Blvd., Sugar Hill, Georgia 30518 or at www.sugarhillchristian.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
