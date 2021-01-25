WINDER - Vonseal Thornton, a centenarian at age 100, Winder, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Mrs. Thornton is from Atlanta and lived in Winder for the past 34 years. She was a longtime member of Union Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy Alston Thornton Sr.; parents, Guy Bryant Anderson and Beulah Sewell Anderson; and brother, Pierce Anderson.
Mrs. Thornton is survived by her sons, Al (Susan) Thornton, Cumming, and Jack (Debbie) Thornton, Winder; daughter, Sandra Coberth, Covington; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A crypstside service at the Barrow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Entombment will follow the service in the Barrow Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mrs. Thornton to the Union Baptist Church of Winder, 527 Union Church Rd., Winder, Ga. 30680.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt appreciation to Magnolia Estates Assisted Living in Winder for their heartfelt care that they provided to Mrs. Thornton.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
