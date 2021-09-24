W. Leon “Scram” Bramlett was born October 26, 1928, at home on Dee Kennedy Road in Auburn to the late W. B. and Arlean Walker Bramlett.
He loved to tell the stories of the grief he caused on the family farm, thereby earning the nickname “Scram”. He met his sweetheart Mary McDonald in high school marrying her shortly after, started building a family and making a home whereever they lived. He was preceded by his wife, Mary McDonald Bramlett; son, Jeff Bramlett; and siblings, Dewel B. Bramlett, Lois Nell Sims, Runette Cronic and Rayford Bramlett.
He spent his life building anything from skyscrapers to wooden crosses, a Jack of all trades and skills. Just as he built his life on the foundation of Christ. He loved the Lord above all else, and followed obediently by loving his neighbor more than himself. In knowing Scram, you were excessively aggravated, but knew you were loved. He loved all things in nature, so much so that it spilled in to the lives of his family leaving a legacy of memories for generations.
Scram was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and was the founder and scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop #512 and was a member of Auburn Masonic Lodge # 230 F. & A. M. for 53 years.
He left behind his faithful golf cart co-pilot, his dog, aptly named “Scram’s Buddy”; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Jimmy Stalnaker, Colbert, and Susan and M. J. Everett, Auburn; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Bramlett, Holly Springs; brother, Raymond Bramlett, Auburn; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He once said he “loved all children, but didn’t know why” and asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his memory to the Masonic Children’s Home, P. O. Box 4183, Macon, Georgia 31208.
The "Legend of Scram" lives on.
Family to receive visitors: Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Morris officiating. Interment with Masonic Rites will be in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
