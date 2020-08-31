COMMERCE - W.W. "Junior" Gary Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Village Park Assisted Living in Peachtree Corners.
A lifetime resident of Commerce, Junior was born March 22, 1927 to the late Willie Wilburn Gary and Canzada Taylor Gary.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lottie Waters Gary; sisters, Darrel Lewallen, Mary Tuggle, Desmer Gooch, Birtie Bryant, Ethel Gooch, Ruth Epps and Lois Tench; and brothers, Odis Gary, Bunyan Taylor, Glen Gary, Jimmy Gary and John Gary.
He is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Susan) Gary, Braselton, and Tony (Becky) Gary, Madisonville, Ken.; sisters, Martha Caudell, Cornelia, and Lilly Bruce, Homer; brother, Robert Gary, Smyrna; grandchildren, Tamara (Brendon) Briggs, Suwanee, Timothy (Sarah) Gary, Atlanta, Kelley Gary, Brentwood, Tenn., Mark (Lauran) Gary, Duluth, Teresa (Earl) Matthews, Braselton, Alison (Nathan) Potter, Midlothian, Texas, and Shelley (Brad) Chappell, Miford, N.H.; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current conditions a private family graveside service will be held at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
