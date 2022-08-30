Wade A. "Papa" Waters, 82, met his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Monday, August 29, 2022, following an extended battle with M.S. He passed peacefully at his home with his loving wife, Carolyn, by his side.
After retiring from the USDA, Wade enjoyed driving his Ford tractor, chewing on a good cigar, woodworking, rock hunting and teaching his grandchildren the finer points of deer hunting and many other life lessons. He was an avid deer hunter and loved passing along the secrets to finding the big bucks.
Wade is preceded in death by his son, Keith; parents, Oscar and Lillie Mae Waters; in-laws, Lester and Arbelle Pethel; eight of his nine siblings; sisters-in-law, Judy Pethel and Jean Hunter; and brother-in-law, Billy Wiibanks.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn; daughters, Rachel (Sammy) Bruce, Talmo, and Donna (Jay) Kaplan, Lawrenceville; daughter in love, Stacey Waters, Talmo; five outstanding grandchildren, Joshua (Marissa) Waters, Talmo, Lindsey (Ty) Beason, Talmo, Joseph Kaplan, Lawrenceville, Samantha and Cole Bruce, both of Talmo; two beautiful great-grandchildren, Lacey Beason and Mattie Waters; brother-in-law, Jim Pethel, Talmo; sister-in-law, Pat Wiibanks, Commerce; brother, Julian (Loretta) Waters, Winder; brother-in-law, Rick (Marie) Hunter, Pendergrass; and many special nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Jenkins presiding.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Ward's Funeral Home in Gainesville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Talmo Baptist Church Food Bank.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Wade A. "Papa" Waters. Please send online condolences and you may sign the guestbook at www.wardsfh.com.
