Wade Lawson, 87, Cornelia, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Born in Cornelia on March 31, 1932, he was a son of the late Byrl Lawson and the late Clara Turpen Lawson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lawson was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jo Beth Graham Lawson; and brothers, Bob Lawson and Gene Lawson.
Mr. Lawson graduated from Cornelia High School and attended Clemson University. He was a member of Cornelia United Methodist Church, 60 year member of the Cornelia Masonic Lodge #92 F.&A.M., and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was employed by Habersham Hardware and retired from the United States Post Office.
Wade was a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father, father-in-law and friend to all he met. He genuinely loved being with people of all ages. He felt there was no better place to live than Cornelia, and no better team than the Clemson Tigers.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Annaclair and Jim Kiger, Clarkesville; special girlfriend, Heather Burke Cody; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Cornelia United Methodist Church with Heather Burke Cody, Dr. Phil DeMore and the Rev. Johnny Ray officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall to continue celebrating Wade’s legacy.
A private interment will be held prior to the service at Yonah Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the Habersham Medical Center Foundation, 541 Historic Hwy. 441 N., Demorest, Ga. 30535 or to Cornelia United Methodist Church, 275 Wyly St., Cornelia, Ga. 30531.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to the staff of Habersham Home West who provided excellent loving care to Mr. Lawson.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com. McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Ga., 706-778-8668 is in charge of arrangements.
