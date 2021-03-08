searcy

WINDER - Walter Denzil Searcy, 71, Winder, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Mr. Searcy was a son of the late Archie Searcy and Juanita Etoy Searcy. He was a retired sheet metal mechanic with Stiles Heating and Cooling and was an avid churchgoer and gospel singer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Fay Searcy; grandson, Douglas Crowley; and stepson, Tim Towe.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Searcy, Winder; children, Rhonda Searcy, Athens, April Wilkes (Bryan), Hull, Heather Searcy (Tommy), Hull, Scott Towe (Kerry), Monroe, and Deanna Towe; grandchildren, A.J. Towe (Sarah), Coleton Searcy, Rachel Searcy, Tierney Heard, Zac Towe, Anna Hawkins and Jonathan Hawkins; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial service: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Five Forks Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Five Forks Baptist Church, 2697 Five Forks Trickum Rd., Lawrenceville, Ga. 30044.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

